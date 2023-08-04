Hollywood horror film Talk to Me releases in India in theatres today

Get ready to get spooked as PVR Pictures brings the Hollywood horror breakout film, Talk to Me to Indian theatres today on August 4. Talk to Me narrates the story of a group of friends, who attend a party that involves conjuring dead spirits and letting them possess their bodies by using a severed embalmed hand. The kids use the phrase 'Talk to me,' before saying 'I let you in' in order to be fully possessed by the spirit. Their occult shenanigans lead to sinister consequences when evil spirits from the dark side unleash violent horrors on the youngsters.

Directed by Australian twin brothers, YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, the film has already taken the global box office by storm surpassing industry projections with an unprecedented $10 million box office collection in its first weekend despite the huge success of Barbenheimer. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer combined have managed to give the entertainment industry a much-needed boost. The film has been receiving massive applause from international critics.

Watch the trailer of Talk to Me here:

Talking about the film, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVRINOX Pictures, said, “PVRINOX has always associated with trailblazing global content that offers something unique to Indian audiences. Talk to Me is one such horror piece that redefines the way this genre is crafted. It masterfully blends old-school thrills with new-age twists to create a chilling atmosphere. Audiences can expect the unexpected with this powerful horror spectacle”.