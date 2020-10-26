'Hocus Pocus' original cast members will reunite for the sequel, Bette Midler confirms

The witch drama 'Hocus Pocus' original cast will reunite in the upcoming sequel of 1993 movie. Earlier this year, the cult-classic got the green light by the Disney. The production house hired director Adam Shankman to helm the second witchy drama as a Disney+ original film.



Revealing the big news, Bette Midler one of the witches of 1993 movie, said in an interview, ''They want to make a movie, they've asked us if we were interested and of course, all of us said yes,'' said Midler. ''I'm game, I'm game.'' Apart from Midler, the movie also starred Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.



Earlier, the source told, that Disney’s is planning a sequel featuring original stars rather than with a new cast. ''Disney is hopeful that they will become involved in some capacity,'' the source said. The first part of the film follows a villainous comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

The famous Sanderson Sisters reunited back in the year for a fundraising event, where the trio posed in their Hocus pocus costumes.

Disney movie was a pretty much a disaster when it was released at the box office in 1993. Buy as theatres reopen in the US, Halloween classic was re-released and was a huge hit, the movie collected $650,000 in the first weekend of the release and approx 1 million overall.