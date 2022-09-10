'Hocus Pocus 2' trailer out! Makers give glimpse of wicked Sanderson sisters

The much-awaited trailer of 'Hocus Pocus 2' is finally out and netizens are all praise for it. The upcoming American supernatural comedy film, helmed by Anne Fletcher, will have Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones reprising their roles. A set of new cast has also joined the project.

Whitney Peak, Tony Hale, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, and Sam Richardson will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

As can be seen in the trailer, the wicked Sanderson sisters are back to create mayhem and three high school students are attempting to stop the witches from wrecking a new kind of havoc in Salem on Halloween.

How they will stop the witches and what challenges they will have to face make the crux of the movie.

Watch the trailer of Hocus Pocus 2:

The filming of 'Hocus Pocus' began last year in October in Newport, Rhode Island. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 30, 2022.