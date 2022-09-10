Disney shares first look of 'The Little Mermaid' at D23 Expo; watch Halle Bailey singing a classic

The wait has finally come to an end! Disney has shared the first glimpse of the live-action adaptation of our beloved mermaid Arie from 'The Little Mermaid'. The film, starring Halle Bailey in the lead, is being directed by Rob Marshall, and it is a production of Walt Disney Pictures. After much wait, the makers dropped a brief teaser of the upcoming film at the D23 Expo.

According to reports, the movie is slated to hit theatres on May 26 next year. At the event, Bailey shared that she is watching footage from the film for the first time with everyone at the expo. "I'm sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us," she said.

The film is based on Disney's 1989 animated classic of the same name, which was itself based on a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen. The story revolves around the mermaid princess Ariel, who makes a Faustian bargain with the sea witch Ursala in an attempt to become human and win the love of a prince.

John Musker and Clements wrote and helmed the original film, which became an instant classic upon its release, grossing over USD 211M worldwide and winning Academy Awards for Best Music, Original Score and Best Music, Original Song, along with two Golden Globes, a Grammy and other accolades, reported Deadline.

David Magee and Jane Goldman scripted the new take, in which Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Also read: David A. Arnold, stand-up comedian and 'Fuller House' creator, dies at 54

As per Deadline, the development of the live-action 'Little Mermaid' began in 2016. The upcoming musical fantasy pic will feature songs created for the original film, as well as new ones penned by original composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.