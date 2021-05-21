'Hocus Pocus 2' confirmed with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler & Kathy Najimy officially returning

The Sanderson sisters are officially returning!



The witch drama 'Hocus Pocus' is officially coming back with the original cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as the wicked Sanderson Sisters.



The filming of the 1993 classic sequel will begin this fall with an intended release date of October 2022 on Disney+.



The stars made the announcement on Instagram, each sharing the title poster. Midler, one of the witches of the 1993 movie celebrated the news, writing, “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!”

The sequel will be now helmed by Anne Fletcher from Adam Shankman who was originally announced as the project’s director. However, he will remain on the project as an executive producer.



''In 'Hocus Pocus 2', three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world'', the plot synopsis reads.



“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” says director Anne Fletcher in a statement.



“I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started," he added.