History in making: TXT to become the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza

Big news for K-pop lovers as Korean pop music group TXT will soon make history by playing at the upcoming Lollapalooza 2023 festival. This is the first time that a K-pop group will be seen headlining the festival. Taking place in Chicago, TXT promises their fans of bringing their A-game to the stage. TXT will headline Lollapalooza and fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to witness their performance through platforms such as Weverse Live, YouTube, and Hulu (US only). This is for those who will not be able to make it to the performance in person.

TXT will take to the main stage on August 5 when Lollapalooza begins. Last year, Tomorrow X Together became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza. Keeping in sync with what people would like to hear from them, it’s reported that TXT has crafted a set list for this year's performance that centers around the themes of 'Youth' and 'Rock'. Their distinctive style and captivating performances will be accompanied by a live band.

What is Lollapalooza all about?

Lollapalooza’s headlining set will premiere a live performance of TXT’s summer anthem "Do It Like That", which was released in July. Also making a special appearance will be rapper and singer Coi Leray who will make a guest appearance for a rendition of "Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)". In a first for Lollapalooza, TXT will showcase unit performances that combine live vocals and choreography.

TXT and its members

TXT comprises of five members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. Since their debut in 2019, the group has continued to bust out chart-topping numbers. They recently released their documentary on Disney + Hotstar.

