HBO Max debuts first footage from 'The Last of Us'. Watch

The first look from HBO's upcoming video game adaptation 'The Last of Us' is here. The footage debuted along with a teaser for all the upcoming content that is coming to HBO Max, Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service.

The story of 'The Last of Us' is set in a world overrun by zombies thanks to a fungus. The world has turned into mostly zombie-infested wilderness dotted here and there with quarantine zones ruled by totalitarian regimes.

You can see the teaser below.

The focus of the tale is the duo of Joel, a man with a dark past, and a young girl Ellie as they traverse the length and breadth of the United States and evade and often kill enemies, undead or otherwise. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play the roles of Joel and Ellie.

Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv also star.

The Last of Us' is considered one of the best video games ever made. Back when it released, it scored multiple game of the year awards and received countless other awards. A remastered version, called simply 'The Last of Us Remastered', was released in 2014. The writing was one of the aspects that were singled out for praise by critics. So the story of the game was rife for an adaptation. A miniseries treatment should give the story and the characters more breathing room than a film would have done.

The HBO series is created by Craig Mazin, the screenwriter behind the multiple Emmy-winning TV miniseries 'Chernobyl', also an HBO product, and Neil Druckmann. It is based on the landmark third-person action-adventure video game of the same time developed by Naughty Dog. Druckmann was a director on the video game and is also a co-president of Naughty Dog.

'The Last of Us' does not have a release date yet. It is expected to arrive sometime next year.

