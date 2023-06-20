Happy birthday, Nicole Kidman! Fascinating facts about the acclaimed actress

Nicole Kidman, the dazzling Australian-born actress, celebrates her 56th birthday. Known for her unmatched command over her craft and magnetic screen presence, she has etched an indelible mark in the realm of cinema. Beyond her numerous great performances on screen and stage, let us explore the fascinating aspects of her multifaceted nature, her philanthropic endeavors, and the personal triumphs that have shaped her journey.

From Down Under to Hollywood stardom

Born on June 20, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kidman has Australian roots. Raised in Sydney, she embarked on her acting journey before conquering the global stage. While she proudly waves the Australian flag, it's worth noting that she also holds American citizenship, courtesy of her union with actor Tom Cruise.

Hooves and Hollywood

Beyond her acting talents, Kidman is an equestrian virtuoso. She began riding horses at a tender age, fostering an enduring passion for the sport. But she didn't stop there—she leaped into dressage events, proving her dedication to all things equine.

Accolades

Kidman's stellar abilities have received lots of applause, culminating in her triumphant Academy Award win for Best Actress in The Hours (2002). She has also accumulated Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, proving time and again that she's in a league of her own.

Philanthropic endeavours

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Kidman devotes herself to philanthropic endeavours. She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, using her star power to champion children's rights across the globe. Additionally, she supports causes like the Women's Cancer Program and the Sydney Children's Hospital.

The stage beckons

While she is more well-known for her craft on the screen, Kidman has also graced the stage. In 1998, she made her Broadway debut in the play The Blue Room, earning praise for her performance.

Behind the camera

Kidman's waded into the realm of film production through her company, Blossom Films. She brought us the acclaimed HBO television series Big Little Lies, which garnered rave reviews and several awards.