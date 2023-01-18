'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' will kill off some major characters, confirms James Gunn

James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' will wrap up the franchise, so get ready to bid goodbye to many of your favourite characters. The director has always succeeded in blending humour and emotion in the 'Guardians' movies but the concluding movie may be the hardest to watch. Not because it will be bad or anything. But this could be the end of the road for one or more of your favourite characters. Gunn made that clear while speaking to Empire magazine. "Some of them are not coming back," he said (quoted by Slash Film). The filmmaker has also said that this is the last time MCU fans will see this iteration of the Guardians.

The film brings back its main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film.

Gunn recently joined DC Studios as a co-CEO so he will be away from MCU for at least 10 years. He first joined MCU with 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. The film featured a found family of the galaxy's biggest rejects, two of whom were not even human, and one of them was a robot. And yet infused with his unique brand of humour, solid writing, and a talented cast of actors and voice-actors, the film became a huge hit and also impressed critics.

His next for Marvel Studios, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' was an even bigger commercial success. Gunn grew up on a steady diet of comics, and has repeatedly shown an uncanny knack for crafting moving stories with multiple, varied characters forgetting their differences and coming together for a common goal.

Thus, the excitement around 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' is insanely high.