Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 tracking for $120 million debut in North America

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is almost here. James Gunn once again returns to direct the beloved franchise about the galaxy's biggest misfits who improbably become its protectors. The film wraps the story of at least this lineup of Guardians, though Chris Pratt, who essays Peter Quill or Star-Lord, has hinted that his story may continue. The trailers have teased an emotional cap-off to the trilogy. Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff also star. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone, return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film.

The film is tracking for $120 million in its domestic (North America) market, as per The Hollywood Reporter. While it is a step-down from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2's $146 million, it is more than the first film's $94.2 million. Also, it is encouraging in a pandemic-affected theatrical business. The film has already received positive reviews. It holds a 79 per cent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family."

The first film in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1, featured a found family of the galaxy's biggest rejects, two of whom were not even human, and one of them was a robot. And yet infused with Gunn's unique brand of humour, solid writing, and a talented cast of actors and voice-actors, the film became a huge hit and also impressed critics. The next, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, was an even bigger commercial success. Gunn grew up on a steady diet of comics, and has repeatedly shown an uncanny knack for crafting moving stories with multiple, varied characters forgetting their differences and coming together for a common goal.

