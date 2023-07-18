Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets Disney+ release date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally making its digital debut on Disney+. The film will be available to stream from August 2 for all Disney+ subscribers. Coming to OTT, three months after its theatrical release, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's plot

The film will take the story forward from where Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is rallying the Guardians gang for a mission to save Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) life. The film also features Vin Diesel as Groot along with Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.