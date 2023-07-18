Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets Disney+ release date
Story highlights
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be available to stream from August 2.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be available to stream from August 2.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally making its digital debut on Disney+. The film will be available to stream from August 2 for all Disney+ subscribers. Coming to OTT, three months after its theatrical release, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's plot
The film will take the story forward from where Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is rallying the Guardians gang for a mission to save Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) life. The film also features Vin Diesel as Groot along with Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.
At the time of the film’s release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned over $840 million at the box offices worldwide, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year behind The Super Mario Bros Movie.
The Marvels will release in November
There’s more good news for MCU fans as they will get to see The Marvels in theatres soon. The film stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The film will be released in theatres on November 10.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be available to stream from August 2.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.