'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3': New, detailed look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock out. See photo

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' will cap off James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' trilogy. The film will likely be the big finale for most if not all the Guardians. The film brings back its main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film. The film has its titular superhero team once again going to defend the universe. Poulter joins the film as Adam Warlock, an extremely popular character among comic readers but virtually unknown to those not acquainted with Marvel Comics.

A new look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/FM9TV8tkh8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023

Recently, a new, detailed look of the actor was revealed as Warlock courtesy of Empire Magazine. You can check it out above. Poulter's casting perplexed many fans as they thought the British actor was not suitable for the role. But now, more and more are coming to appreciate it.

Gunn explained his casting choice for the character while talking to Empire. “I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. He could become this really important character," he said.

After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', one presumes, Gunn will be a DC man through and through. He became the co-CEO of DC Studios and along with producer Peter Safran will steer the DC film universe for the next decade or so.

He joined Marvel with 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. It is a credit to his writing and filmmaking that some of the obscure characters in the comics populated the cast of one of that year's best superhero movies. The film featured a found family of the galaxy's biggest rejects, two of whom were not even human, and one of them was a robot. And yet infused with his unique brand of humour, solid writing, and a talented cast of actors and voice actors, the film became a huge hit and also impressed critics.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will release on May 5, 2023.