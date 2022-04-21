'Grey's Anatomy' Ellen Pompeo calls 'blacklisted' actor Katherine Heigl 'ahead of her time'

Remember that time when Hollywood actress Katherine Heigl was a major thing and then suddenly it felt like she had been blacklisted with almost no projects coming her way? Her former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ colleague might know why that happened.

Her friend Ellen Pompeo revealed that while many in the industry thought that Katherine was “difficult” and “unprofessional” but she was actually way ahead of her time as she knew what she wanted and that’s something that most don’t like, especially not coming from women.

Katherine starred alongside Ellen Pompeo on six seasons of the ABC medical drama before she quit the series in 2010 after publicly complaining about long hours on set. Defending her Ellen said, “I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working — and she was 100% right.”

“Had she said that today, she’d be a complete hero. But she’s ahead of her time. [She] made a statement about our crazy hours and, of course, let’s slam a woman and call her ungrateful,” she added.

She further added, Katherine was “f – – king ballsy” for speaking out, adding that “she was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.”

Before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, Katherine Heigl was quite a movie star with roles in hit films such as ‘Knocked Up’, ‘27 Dresses’ and ‘Life As We Know It’, among others.