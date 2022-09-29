Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies at 59

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, has passed away, as per media reports. The Grammy-winning legend was 59. His manager Jarez Posey confirmed the same while speaking to the US-based news agency Associated Press. The 'Gangsta's Paradise' star reportedly died at one of his friends' house. He breathed his last in afternoon of Wednesday (September 28) The cause of death is not known yet, though as per a few reports Posey said it may be due to a heart attack.

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022 ×

Born on August 1, 1963 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Coolio began his career in the 1980s with the single 'Whatcha Gonna Do?'. In 1995, he released his most well-known and acclaimed song 'Gangsta's Paradise', in which he collaborated with R&B singer Larry Sanders. The song was written and composed for the movie 'Dangerous Minds'.

The song won Coolio his first and only Grammy. Billboard put the song at the 85th position in the list of greatest songs of all time. Coolio also won two MTV Video Music Awards for Best Rap Video and Best Video from a Film, and a Billboard Music Award for 'Gangsta's Paradise'.

“I'd like to claim this Grammy on behalf of the whole hip-hop nation, West Coast, East Coast, and worldwide, united we stand, divided we fall,” Coolio had said while accepting the Grammy, referring to the conflict between the rappers of West Coast and East Coast.

Fellow rapper Ice Cube reacted to the news. He tweeted, “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio."