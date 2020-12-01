'GoT' star Peter Dinklage roped in for reboot of 1980s cult 'Toxic Avenger'

‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage who wowed the audience with his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the popular series is now set to breathe life into the 1980s cult property -- The Toxic Avenger.

Legendary is behind the reboot of the 1984 film from schlock movie house that will have Peter Dinklage.

The original film centered on a man named Melvin, who becomes disfigured after falling into a vat of toxic waste, and goes on to fight bad guys under the superhero name Toxie. Toxic Avenger went on to become a big hit of the time.

Macon Blair will write and direct the project which will be a contemporary reimagining that will subvert the superhero genre like makers did for ‘Deadpool’.

Troma founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, director of the original Toxic Avenger will produce the new outing.

Peter Dinklage’s portrayal as Lannister on HBO's ‘Game of Thrones’, earned him four Emmys and a Golden Globe for the role. He had a small role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War ‘(2018), and played an antagonist in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014). 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to reunite in vampire movie 'Good, Bad & Undead'

