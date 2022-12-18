'GOT' actor Joseph Mawle joins the cast of 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'

The 'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Mawle has been signed to play a pivotal role in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'. He will star as Captain Shipley, who is "the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea".

Mawle is best known for playing Benjen Stark in the megahit series 'Game of Thrones. His performance in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' also grabbed headlines.

The series also stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph and Aminah Nieves.

'1923' will premiere on an OTT platform on December 18. It has been created by Taylor Sheridan, who serves as executive producer along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, John Linson, Art Linson, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

The series is bankrolled by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The series revolves around a previous generation of the Dutton family who is working to establish the ranching empire featured in 'Yellowstone'.

"1923, the next instalment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," the series' official synopsis read.

On the premiere day of '1923', 'Yellowstone' Season 5 midseason finale is also releasing on Paramount Network.



