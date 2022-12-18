Sharon Osbourne was hospitalised after medical emergency, discharged later

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalised on Friday night after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, California. The incident happened when the 70-year-old celebrity was shooting a paranormal television show, 'Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror,' at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula.



As per TMZ, she fell ill around 6:30 p.m. Hours later, Jack shared a statement on his Instagram story about her mother Sharon's health.



Sharing a statement, Jack wrote: ''She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. Jack Osbourne wrote



''As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.''



A source told The Post that the incident was "non-life threatening."



The reason behind Osbourne's health condition is still unknown.



Osbourne has been battling multiple health ailments over the years. In 2002, she underwent surgery for colon cancer. A decade later in November 2012, Osbourne had a double mastectomy after learning that she may develop breast cancer

in future.



"One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach," Osbourne said on her "Talk" show in 2012, as per People. "And one breast was different than the other."