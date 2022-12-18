'Avatar 2' box office collection: James Cameron's sci-fi film rakes in $53 million on its opening day

In 2009, Director James Cameron's sci-fi film 'Avatar' was released in theatres and shattered all box office records. The film that introduced the epic world of Pandora is still one of the highest-grossing movies. A decade later, Cameron is back with a sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' The film made with a mega-budget has been made with more high-end technology to create a more magnificent and visually gorgeous film. The film is out and has been raking in rave reviews from the audience, who has been praising Camero's yet another visual masterpiece, with many calling the sequel worth the wait. As per Variety, the film opened with $53 million from 4,202 locations, a figure that includes $17 million from Thursday previews. However, the film has grossed $127.1 million from the overseas market.

The sequel's $77 million domestic debut is far more than the first 'Avatar,' which landed in theatres in December 2009 and earned $26.7 million.



The film went on to make history and is still one of the top-grossing films of all time with more than $2 billion in earnings.

The sequel is also having a good run in India. As per Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 41 cr+ plus at the box office and has become the 2nd biggest Hollywood opener in India after 'Avengers Endgame' (₹ 53.10 cr).



WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called 'The Way of Water' an "astonishingly good-looking movie" in his review.

Let’s get this out of the way: "The Way of Water" is an astoundingly good-looking movie. That shouldn’t be a surprise, considering how pretty the original was. It is gorgeous in a cinematic, dynamic way. The new, amazingly detailed locales will take your breath away. It sounds weird when I say this, but despite being so beautiful, the film manages to be subtle. The visual elements seamlessly blend into one another, and the film encourages one to forget everything you are looking at was created on computers. In a few shots, particularly in the water, I am certain Cameron was showing off. And indeed, my jaw was hanging limply, wondering how in the world he did it. Read the full review here.