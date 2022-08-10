Golden Globes to return in 2023 after skipping broadcast this year

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will return next year, and this time the ceremony will be aired and streamed live after this year's ceremony was not televised. The reason was the boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation behind the awards, by several groups and individuals for the lack of diversity in its ranks. Even the 2021 edition too was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and was held almost two months after its original schedule. Much like the Academy Awards, better known as Oscars, Golden Globe Awards also recognise the best in cinema but television also comes under their ambit.

Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globe Awards will indeed be back on the telly next year. In the United States, NBC will broadcast the ceremony.

HFPA, as the name suggests, is a group of journalists that has been accused of playing favourites and refusing applications from aspiring members on flimsy grounds. Actor Brendan Fraser, best known for 'The Mummy' franchise, accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. In response, HFPA conducted an investigation and concluded that Berk may have acted inappropriately but meant no harm

There have been several lawsuits against HFPA due to other reasons as well, and many of them have been damaging to the organisation's reputation. HFPA has also been a butt of jokes, even by its many-time host Ricky Gervais.

In 2021, Gervais bluntly said in his monologue, “Many talented people of color were snubbed in major categories. There’s nothing we can do about that. The Hollywood Foreign Press are very very racist.”

After the 2022 debacle, HFPA promises radical structural changes and a more diversified composition. But sceptics remain.