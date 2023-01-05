Golden Globe Awards 2023 predictions: 'Top Gun Maverick', 'Everything...' to take best picture trophies

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 will be held next week in The Beverly Hilton hotel in, Beverly Hills, California. The awards, held annually, aim to honour the best work in film and television. This is the 80th edition of the venerable awards ceremony. Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is the leader in both film and TV with eight nods. On the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' is leading with 5 nominations. In the US, NBC will air the ceremony on January 10. If you are in India, Malaysia and Philippines, you can watch Golden Globes Awards 2023 on January 11 on Lionsgate Play live.

Golden Globes can be fairly unpredictable, more so than the Oscars. So foretelling the winners can be complicated. Roughly half the time, the nominee that is most likely to win does not win, and the least likely win instead. Even so, we thought we would make predictions for the major categories. If nothing else, it is fun. Here are predictions for Best Motion Picture: both Drama and Musical or Comedy. So without further ado, let's start with the Drama sub-category.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Will win: 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Should win: 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Why: This one is sort of a no-brainer, at least for me. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, 'Maverick' was the sequel to the 1986 classic 'Top Gun' and brought back Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who is now a test pilot and flight instructor. The film was a huge success, almost earning $1.5 billion worldwide. For my money, 'Maverick' was the finest action movie of 2022, and it isn't even a competition. The stunts, the visuals, the performances, the story, pretty much everything about the movie was perfect. James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will likely overtake it at the box office. Austin Butler was dazzling in 'Elvis'. Steven Spielberg directed the hell out of 'The Fablemans'. Cate Blanchett gave one of the year's best performances in 'Tár'.

But there's no beating 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Will win: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Should win: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Why: This one is not really a no-brainer, but 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' deserves every accolade possible Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiversal adventure makes the MCU entries exploring the same concept look like tired slogs. If one were to chop off a few minutes of footage from ‘Everything…’, it will still pack in more ideas and wit than most movies ever made. I kid you not, this is the best science-fiction movie in ages. ‘Everything…’ riffs on everything from ‘The Matrix’ to ‘Ratatouille’ to Hong Kong martial arts movies, and yet feels fresh and inventive. And insane, bizarre, brilliant, and endlessly clever. The English language will run out of adjectives before ‘Everything…’ can be described in a fitting manner.