Golden Globes Awards 2023 to stream on Lionsgate Play in India
Story highlights
Golden Globes Awards 2023: This year, the award ceremony, which is 80th, will be held on January 10, which translates to January 11 morning in India.
Golden Globes Awards 2023: This year, the award ceremony, which is 80th, will be held on January 10, which translates to January 11 morning in India.
Golden Globes Awards 2023: The Golden Globes claim to honour the best work in film and television. This year, the award ceremony, which is 80th, will be held on January 10, which translates to January 11 morning in India. Martin McDonagh's elegiac tale of a dismantling friendship 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is leading the nominees with eight nods. This is the most nominations attained by any film after 2004's 'Cold Mountain'. Multiversal adventure 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the runner-up with six nods. 'Babylon' and 'The Fablemans' follow with five nominations. On the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' is leading with 5 nominations.
'The Crown', 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Pam & Tommy', and 'The White Lotus', each have 4 nods.
India's 'RRR', which became a global sensation when it got a wide release thanks to Netflix, is also nominated in two categories. Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli. SS Rajamouli, the director, had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies, though 'RRR' arguably has an even bigger impact.
If you are in India, Malaysia and Philippines, you can watch Golden Globes Awards 2023 on January 11 on Lionsgate Play live.
While talking about bringing the awards ceremony on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said,“It’s been a phenomenal year for Lionsgate Play with top-notch premiers, big announcements, LIVE event streaming, and multiple Indian Originals catering to consumers across the country. Keeping in line with our strategy of bringing compelling content to consumers, like we did with the Emmy Awards and AMA in 2022, The Golden Globe Awards is a great addition to the mix. The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, Lionsgate Play is delighted to announce the exclusive LIVE streaming in India, Malaysia and Philippines of the prestigious event for their landmark 80th anniversary. We remain committed to providing premium and diverse content to our audiences, and events such as the much-awaited Golden Globes stand testament to that – the nominations and performances are widely spoken about across the globe, and this year’s ceremony will be record-breaking in a true sense. We are excited for Julia Roberts' nomination for Gaslit, and look forward to her win.”