Golden Globes Awards 2023 to stream on Lionsgate Play in India

Golden Globes Awards 2023: The Golden Globes claim to honour the best work in film and television. This year, the award ceremony, which is 80th, will be held on January 10, which translates to January 11 morning in India. Martin McDonagh's elegiac tale of a dismantling friendship 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is leading the nominees with eight nods. This is the most nominations attained by any film after 2004's 'Cold Mountain'. Multiversal adventure 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the runner-up with six nods. 'Babylon' and 'The Fablemans' follow with five nominations. On the television side, 'Abbott Elementary' is leading with 5 nominations.

'The Crown', 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Pam & Tommy', and 'The White Lotus', each have 4 nods.

India's 'RRR', which became a global sensation when it got a wide release thanks to Netflix, is also nominated in two categories. Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli. SS Rajamouli, the director, had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies, though 'RRR' arguably has an even bigger impact.

If you are in India, Malaysia and Philippines, you can watch Golden Globes Awards 2023 on January 11 on Lionsgate Play live.