'Glee' actor Blake Jenner takes full responsibility for physically abusive relationship with former partner

In a long post on Instagram, actor Blake Jenner took responsibility for an abusive relationship he was a part of. Through the statement, Jenner also issued an apology and lodged serious claims of abuse against his former partner.

The Instagram post was his first since November 2019 and Jenner stated that he had taken the last 11 months to reflect upon his behaviour. "Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this I something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but privately with the individual directly affected and with myself," the statement read right at the beginning.

Jenner said that at 20 years old, he met a woman and fell in love. "The passion between us would take us both to some of the most joyous highs, but also to moments of jealous bouts of insecurity, and volatility," the statement read. The actor is now 28.

Jenner then wrote that he took "full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically."

Jenner also opened up about the moment where he threw a phone at his former partner in a moment of anger when their argument got heated. "In a moment of frustration, while I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face. I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone," he writes. "It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. … I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond. And it is something that I am still working on forgiving myself for."

Jenner doesn't mention the name of his former partner but says that the relationship he is talking of 'was spoken about late last year'.



In November 2019, news of his ex wife Melissa Benoist accusing him of physically abusing her came to light.

In November, Benoist had posted a 14-minute Instagram video during which she spoke of being a survivor of domestic violence.



She provided shocking details of the abuse that ranged from emotional manipulation to physical violence on numerous occasions."I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, slammed against the wall so hard the drywall broke, choked," the actress had said in the video.

The video also had her detailing about how an iPhone thrown at her face by her partner had injured her eye and broke her nose.

"Deep down I never believed he would change, I just fooled myself into thinking I could help him...Someone had to let him know his behavior wasn't OK, and who better than the one he was taking it out on?"

In his post, Jenner claims that "there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends."

He goes on to write that they started seeing a therapist together but could not get out of a "toxic cycle."

Jenner also accused his former partner of mental and emotional abuse and how he was discouraged to pose with female co-stars or develop a friendship with them because his partner was jealous and insecure and often threatened self-harm.

He also says that he was scratched, slapped, and punched in the face and that he, too, suffered a broken nose. "I was physically assaulted in the shower, leaving me with a traumatic injury that I do not want to delve into at this time."

Jenner and Benoist worked together in 'Glee' and later married and got divorced in 2017.

Benoist welcomed her first child two weeks ago, a son, Huxley Robert Wood, with husband Chris Woods.

Jenner is set to star in Richard Linklater film 'Merrily We Roll Along' which is set to be filmed over many years.

"To whoever is reading this, I am so sorry for the loss of respect and trust; for injecting any ounce of negativity or sorrow into a world that is already infected with so much sorrow as it is; and for coloring the art that you view in any shades other than what is supposed to bring you joy," he further wrote.

"However, the most important apology extends — then and now — to my former partner. I am sorry. There are many things I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again. I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love," he concluded.