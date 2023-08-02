Gal Gadot is developing Wonder Woman 3 with DC Studios: It's dear to my heart

Gal Gadot is set to once again take up the role of Wonder Woman, as she claimed in an interview that she is working on developing a third Wonder Woman film with DC Studios co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn. Gadot expressed her love for portraying Wonder Woman and her excitement about collaborating with James and Peter on the upcoming threequel. The third Wonder Woman film was not part of the previously announced DC Studios projects by Gunn and Safran earlier in the year. However, they did unveil a Wonder Woman-based HBO Max series called Paradise Lost, set on Diana's home island of Themyscira.

Gadot told Comicbook.com in an interview conducted before the commencement of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Are Wonder Woman 3 hopes alive?

It seems so, though we'd better await what Gunn and Safran have to say. Initially, Gadot was supposed to star in a third Wonder Woman film directed by Patty Jenkins, but the director later announced that the project faced challenges and couldn't move forward. However, James Gunn clarified that they didn't fire Gal and remained open to her return as the superhero.

During the interview, Gadot also expressed her enthusiasm for the cast of Superman Legacy, although she was unaware of the casting decisions at that time. The roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane were later given to David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively.

Gal Gadot's journey as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot debuted in a cameo as Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman. But she made her debut as a headliner superhero in 2017's Wonder Woman. It was a huge commercial success, grossing $821.84 million on a budget of around $150 million. It also received highly positive reviews from critics. It was, in fact, the only film in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) that was both a critical and commercial success until 2018's Aquaman'

Gadot's performance in the widely-reviled Justice League was also praised. The direct sequel to Wonder Woman, the 2020 movie Wonder Woman 1984 divided critics and was also a commercial failure, but the film was also released simultaneously on HBO Max. So, it was sort of expected.

