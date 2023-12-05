Frost/Nixon at 15: A gripping Clash of wits, power, and accountability

Fifteen years have passed since director Ron Howard unleashed a cinematic tour de force that charmed audiences and critics alike. Frost/Nixon, based on the acclaimed play by Peter Morgan (who would go on to create The Crown, about to culminate later this month), brought to life the electrifying clash of intellects and egos between David Frost and Richard Nixon. As we celebrate its 15th anniversary, let's revisit the film that not only showcased the prowess of its lead actors but also offered a brilliant exploration of power, accountability, and the timeless art of political manoeuvring

Setting the stage

The film, set in the post-Watergate era, thrusts us into the heart of one of the most remarkable interviews in television history. Michael Sheen's portrayal of the charismatic British TV host David Frost is nothing short of mesmerising. He navigates the high-stakes world of American politics with a blend of charm, determination, and an ever-present twinkle in his eye.

Frank Langella, on the other hand, steps into the shoes of the disgraced former President Richard Nixon. Langella's Nixon is a masterclass in controlled vulnerability. The actor not only captures Nixon's cunning intelligence but also exposes the human frailty that lies beneath the political facade.

The chess game of words

Frost/Nixon is at its core a verbal joust between two formidable opponents. The screenplay, adapted by Peter Morgan from his own stage play, is a symphony of wit and tension. The back-and-forth exchanges between Frost and Nixon are a verbal ballet, a dance of words that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

The film's brilliance lies in its ability to humanise Nixon without absolving him of his wrongdoings. We witness his struggles, regrets, and the weight of his legacy. Frost, on the other hand, emerges as a cunning underdog, determined to extract the truth from a man adept at dancing around it.

The power of silence

One of the film's most powerful tools is its use of silence. In the pauses between questions and answers, we feel the unspoken weight of Nixon's sins. The silence speaks volumes, forcing both the characters and the audience to confront the uncomfortable truths lingering in the room.

Howard's direction, coupled with the stellar performances, turns what could have been a straightforward historical drama into a gripping psychological thriller. The camera lingers on the characters' faces, capturing every nuance and unspoken emotion.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix at 49: Revisiting his overlooked tour de force in The Master

The supporting cast

While Sheen and Langella rightfully steal the spotlight, the supporting cast adds depth and nuance to the narrative. Oliver Platt as Bob Zelnick and Sam Rockwell as James Reston Jr. provide the perfect foil to Frost's relentless pursuit of journalistic glory. Their interactions inject humour and camaraderie into the film, balancing the weighty themes with moments of levity.

Legacy and impact