Joaquin Phoenix at 49: Revisiting his overlooked tour de force in The Master

On this special day, as we celebrate Joaquin Phoenix's 49th birthday, it's an opportunity to delve deeper into the multifaceted career of this extraordinary actor. While his portrayal of the Joker has received global recognition (and an Oscar), there exists a tour de force performance that is often overshadowed in comparison, which, in this scribe's humble opinion, is his very best. It is Phoenix's work as Freddie Quell in The Master. While it did not receive an Oscar, perhaps it should have (not to undermine the actor's clearly superb performance in Joker).

What is The Master all about?

A 2012 film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film is a drama set in the 1950s that revolves around the intricate relationship between two central characters: Freddie Quell, played by Joaquin Phoenix, a deeply troubled World War II veteran grappling with alcoholism and post-traumatic stress, and Lancaster Dodd, portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman, a charismatic leader known as The Master of a spiritual movement called The Cause. The film delves into their complex bond as Freddie becomes part of Dodd's inner circle, with Dodd attempting to help Freddie confront his demons and integrate him into the movement. The film explores themes of power, control, belief, manipulation, and the quest for meaning, while shedding light on the dynamics of a cult-like organisation and the vulnerabilities of individuals seeking belonging and purpose.

Joaquin Phoenix is excellent in The Master

Phoenix's transformation into Quell is nothing short of a masterclass in method acting. Quell attempts to reintegrate into society but remains a tormented soul. Phoenix's dedication to this character is always awe-inspiring and we saw the extent to which he was able to alter his physical appearance to become Arthur Fleck. In The Master, he sheds weight, adopts an erratic, unpredictable demeanour, and wears the character's inner turmoil on his sleeves. Every movement and expression exudes raw emotion, creating a portrayal that is not just engrossing but breathtaking in its authenticity.

What sets this performance apart is its complexity. Phoenix dives headfirst into the psyche of Quell, a character teetering on the edge of sanity. His unpredictable outbursts, inner demons, and the emotional maelstrom that Quell navigates are portrayed with a skill by Phoenix that is astounding.

The Master isn't merely a showcase of Phoenix's brilliance; it's a film that, as a whole, is a cinematic tour de force. Phoenix's on-screen chemistry with Hoffman is electrifying, and their interactions are a mesmerising dance of control and submission.

Despite the undeniable brilliance of Phoenix's performance, he faced stiff competition during the awards season when The Master was released. The Academy recognised his talent, but the Best Actor Oscar sadly went to another actor that year (Daniel Day-Lewis for Lincoln, so maybe not that sad).

