The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence on casting Tom Blythe: He's so good at his craft

Tom Blythe steps into the shoes of Coriolanus Snow, taking the stage in the much-anticipated prequel to The Hunger Games saga, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The movie is a spinoff of and prequel to the Hunger Games franchise. It brings back the director of the original film trilogy, Francis Lawrence. The film centres on a young Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes the tyrannical President of Panem in the original story. Donald Sutherland played the role in the trilogy. The story follows his journey as a mentor to a tribute in the 10th Hunger Games and explores the motivations that led him to become what he did later.

We will also get to see how the Hunger Games evolved into the brutal event depicted in the original series. Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, a female tribute from District 12 who forms a connection with Snow.

Talking about casting Blythe in the lead role, Lawrence said, “We didn't really know much about him, didn't know who he was. He came in, and we saw a reading of his with our casting director that was just great. I mean, he was magnetic, and he's so good at his craft. I mean, you know, he's an English actor; he’s a Juilliard graduate. He really loves acting and really studies acting and really cares and really works. But also, there's the resemblance to Donald Sutherland. And so, you know, all those factors combined kind of made him the guy.“

"I'd also say that there's an element of him that is very controlled, which Snow is, and Donald is, that I liked very much for the role," he added.

Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis also star. You can watch the trailer above.

The official synopsis reads, "THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes releases on November 17.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE