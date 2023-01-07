'Face/Off' sequel: Nicolas Cage teases plot details

Paramount had announced a sequel to 1997's action-thriller 'Face/Off' in 2019 but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the project has been something of limbo since then. But now Nicolas Cage, who has earlier said that he has had initial discussions about the sequel, has revealed details about the film. He was speaking to Collider when he said, "I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex."

He added, "I think there's a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven't heard anything since, so I don't know."

When Paramount announced the film in 2019, it was reported that the sequel will feature a new cast. But there is clearly a potential for Cage and Travolta to return, apart from the new cast. The film had Travolta's FBI agent Sean Archer obsessing over bringing Cage's terrorist Castor Troy to justice. Troy goes into a coma after a plane crashes. Archer gets his face removed and replaces it with Troy's to get intel from Troy's brothers. Meanwhile, Troy wakes up from the coma and gets the face of Archer. The premise may sound absurd, but the film is worth watching for the action and performances.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a rating of 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat-and-mouse (and literally play each other) against a beautifully stylized backdrop of typically elegant, over-the-top John Woo violence."