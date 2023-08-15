Explained | Snow White live-action remake: Disney classic stirring modern controversy?

The magic of Disney for more than a 100 years has always been about transporting audiences to enchanting worlds, where dreams come true and fairy tales unfold. The House of Mouse has charmed audiences for decades with its whimsical tales, fantastical worlds, and endearing characters. However, in recent years, the line between fantasy and reality has blurred as real-world issues and debates get increasingly intertwined with beloved classics. This is an age where social consciousness collides with entrenched beliefs in storytelling, and even the Disney magic isn't immune to real-world controversies. The upcoming live-action remake of the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, titled just Snow White, has found itself at the epicenter of a swirling storm of debates and discussions.

This encapsulates the complex interplay between nostalgia, progress, and representation in the world of cinema.

How did we get to this point?

Disney's foray into live-action remakes, which began in earnest with 2010's Tim Burton film Alice in Wonderland, has had a mixed reception. While some say the company has breathed new life into beloved animated films of yore, sparking excitement among fans and giving these stories a new life. Others disagree, saying that those animated classics should have been left untouched and turning vivid make-believe visuals into drab reality is obviously a mistake.

However, the forthcoming Snow White remake has ignited a whole new kind of firestorm that transcends the usual rumblings that accompany these movies. The primary catalyst for this frenzy was the casting of Rachel Zegler as the titular character. A Latina actress taking on the iconic role of what many conservative feel should be exclusively reserved for white actresses has fueled a maelstrom of emotions. This reveals the many deep-seated biases that lurk just beneath the surface.

What is Snow White live-action remake all about?

As the name describes, it is a live-action remake (duh) of the 1937 Disney animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which itself was based on the early 19th century German fairy tale by Brothers Grimm. The story follows Snow White, a beautiful princess who is exiled into the forest by her wicked stepmother, the Queen (played by Gal Gadot in the remake). Snow White finds refuge in the cottage of seven dwarfs, who become her friends. The Queen, disguised as an old woman, tricks Snow White into eating a poisoned apple, which puts her into a deep sleep. The dwarfs place Snow White in a glass coffin in the forest, where she is eventually awakened by a kiss from a prince.

This might be a crude summation, but that's all there is to the story.

Snow White live-action remake: A victim of the increasingly online world?

The digital age has ushered in a new era of connectivity and discourse, but it has also amplified the dark underbelly of society: racism and cyberbullying. Zegler's casting became a lightning rod for hate speech and prejudice. Dr Robyn Muir, a media and communications lecturer, remarked while speaking to the BBC, "I don't know why people have such an issue with it. People of colour did not see themselves as a Disney princess until Jasmine from Aladdin came out in 1992."

Zegler's honest, but perhaps ill-advised, remarks on the original film's dated portrayal of gender dynamics and her vision for a more empowered Snow White added fuel to the fire. In an interview last year, she told Extra TV, "The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time. We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie. All of Andrew’s scenes could get cut, who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby (Andrew being actor Andrew Jonathan who plays the role of prince who awakens Snow White with a kiss)."

The response to her comments, let's say, was less than wholesome. Traditionalists yearning for the comforting embrace of nostalgia and seeking a faithful recreation of the animated classic, reviled Zegler, sharing on social media claiming how Zegler is dark-skinned and ugly as compared to the image of Snow White they have in their minds. They will probably continue to complain until the movie comes out. or even after that. Some did celebrate her comments, and the chance to challenge conventions in a new adaption of the classic tale for modern audiences.

The clash between tradition and progress extended to the portrayal of love and feminism. Zegler's assertion that the prince in the original was akin to a "stalker" was met with resistance from those who romanticised everything about the original. Once you become emotionally attached to something or even an idea of that something, reason vanishes. Zegler's declaration that the new Snow White wouldn't rely on the prince for salvation challenged the very idea of the story those traditionalists had in their mind. Thus, Zegler became not Snow White but the Evil Queen for them.

How Snow White live-action remake became the new front in the American ideological wars

The broader societal climate of the United States added complexity to the debates surrounding the Disney film. For the supporters of Republicans, the new Snow White was the latest assault on every cherished thing that forms their worldview. The country's political polarisation found an unexpected battleground in the world of fantasy. It is not as though Disney was in the good books of the Republicans or their supporters before the Snow White controversy. The infamous standoff between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney in the state regarding issues of sexuality and gender identity in schools underscores the fears of many people about how entertainment conglomerates are shoving their new-fangled ideas into the minds of their kids (and adults).

The heart of this saga is the eternal dance between adaptation and tradition, innovation and nostalgia. As the release date approaches, Snow White stands as a mirror reflecting society's struggle to come to terms with its past while embracing a future that challenges preconceived notions.

