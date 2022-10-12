'Enola Holmes 2' trailer: Millie Bobbie Brown solves a new, deadly mystery in the sequel. Watch

A trailer for 'Enola Holmes 2' has been unveiled. The Harry Bradbeer directorial marks the return of Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Enola, the sister of the iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill, who also comes back). The film is a sequel to the 2020 film 'Enola Holmes'. In the second film, Enola, now a consulting detective herself, finds herself off to new adventures while on a new case. "The game has found its feet again," says Enola cheekily, paraphrasing the famous line from Sherlock stories. And apparently, this time the siblings' cases are connected.

You can watch the trailer above. The first film was praised for its writing, director, visuals, and performances. It also found acclaim for its smart, fourth-wall-breaking heroine embodied by Brown. The trailer promises that the sequel will give the fans of the first film more of the same, with a story, a new case, and a whole new cast of characters.

Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter also return in their respective roles. Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd are the new joiners.

Enola is searching for a missing girl who worked at a match factory. But a simple case of a missing girl develops into the discovery of a huge conspiracy. Enola will take the viewers on a journey across Victorian London.

Jack Thorne has again scripted the movie.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel."

'Enola Holmes 2' releases on November 4.

