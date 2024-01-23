Eccleston is upset with an A-lister who accused him of 'copping a feel' while filming sex scene

Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston reveals that he was once accused of “copping a feel” by an A-lister with whom he was shooting a sex scene. Calling it an “abuse of power”, Christopher said, “I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel. Because she didn’t like me.”

Upset with how things played out, Christopher revealed that he was “fortunate that it happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it. But I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day.”

He added, “I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person. It was an abuse of power, what she did. I don’t think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set. I could have been accused of all manner of things… that’s about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it.”