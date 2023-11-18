Dune: Part Two to hit theatres two weeks early. Here's the new release date

Dune: Part Two will hit theatres two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, with Warner Bros. and Legendary announcing a new release date of March 1, 2024, as opposed to the previously set date of March 15, 2024.

The decision to advance the release date follows Universal's shift of The Fall Guy from March 1 to May 3, creating an opportunity for Dune: Part Two to fill the gap and attract audiences during the spring break period. The film will be available in various formats, including Imax and Imax 70 mm, with a two- to three-week run in Imax, potentially longer based on the competitive landscape post-release.

The move comes after a delay earlier this year due to an actors' strike, with Warner Bros and Legendary prioritising promotional efforts with key stars like Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Part Two promises to be an action-packed, epic war movie with new faces like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux joining the cast. Villeneuve envisions a denser narrative exploring new locations, steering clear of any repetition from the first instalment.