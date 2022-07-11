Dhanush makes Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling chuckle with candid reply on being cast in 'The Gray Man'

Indian actor Dhanush, who will be making his Hollywood debut with the Rosso Brothers' film ‘The Gray Man', was present at the movie's screening in Los Angeles on July 10, which was organised for the media. The actor's candid response to the questions directed at him during the post-screening press conference left everyone in splits and giggles. Revealing that he had no clue how he ended up with the role in ‘The Gray Man’, Dhanush expressed his excitement and how thrilled he was to explore such a big opportunity.

Though Dhanush has a small screen length in the film, the character is significant for the story. He plays an assassin who hardly has any dialogue. When asked by the moderator how the project fell into his lap, in response, Dhanush answered, "I don't know how I ended up in this movie. The casting agency one day told me that there is a Hollywood project and I was like OK. And, they were like it's a big film. Ok, so which film, what film. No, it's a big film and first, we need your approval. Then I asked please tell me what film and then when they told me and I was like ahhhh(surprised) and I said ok."

Watch the video here:-

Dhanush’s reply got every attendee’s gut busted, including his co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

"It can't get bigger than that. I was very thrilled, very excited and of course, I don't say much in this film, but I was super thrilled and I was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more and this was an amazing opportunity for me and I hope I delivered," he continued saying.

Ana de Armas on filming the hospital scene (which took MANY takes to nail the speed of the fight choreography) with Dhanush (@dhanushkraja). #TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/24Jssj9coj — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 11, 2022 ×

Earlier, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about how Dhanush’s character in 'The Gray Man’ was written keeping him in mind and they are his fans. Russo Brothers stated on the Twitter Spaces chat, "We are big fans of him."We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon."

Also Read: 'The Gray Man' teaser: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans engage in a ruthless fight

About ‘The Gray Man’

‘The Gray Man’ follows the story of Ryan Gosling's character, Court Gentry, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent who is chased by teams, and Dhanush is the head of one of those teams. Chris Evans would play Ryan's psychopathic villain. Adapted from the novel of the same name, by Mark Greaney, the screenplay for the movie has been taken care of by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The film will be released on July 22 on Netflix.