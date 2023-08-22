Demi Lovato parts ways with manager Scooter Braun; here's all we know

It’s a new era for Demi Lovato as the singer parts ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun. Variety report confirms that the two are no longer associated and forged a mutually decided split after having been together since 2019. The mutually agreed part of the bargain sounds almost legit since just yesterday, Scooter Braun posted a birthday message for her on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there.”

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from either of the two, the news has been published by several media outlets including Billboard which was the first to report. Sources say she is currently seeking new management, although the timing is inconvenient as she is releasing a new album, Revamped, which consists of re-recorded rock versions of her biggest hits from earlier in her career. Demi Lovato’s latest album titled Holy Fvck, perched itself at the number 7 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Demi's new album is on the way

In a press statement, Demi Lovato said, “With ‘Revamped,’ I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun's association

Meanwhile, since 2019, Demi Lovato released two albums during their tenure with Braun, called Holy Fvck and Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

There are also reports that Scooter Braun and longtime client Justin Bieber might part ways too but it’s all too speculative at the moment.

