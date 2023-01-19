David Fincher's next 'The Killer' to release on this date

David Fincher's much-awaited upcoming neo-noir action thriller 'The Killer' has a release date. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 10. The release date was unveiled by the streaming giant teasing its movie slate for the year 2023. The film is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent. The storyline follows an assassin called Christian or the titular The Killer. Michael Fassbender dons the main role. Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton also star in the film. Andrew Kevin Walker has penned the script of 'The Killer'. Brad Pitt is one of the producers through Plan B Entertainment.

The film's official synopsis reads, "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.”

'The Killer' has been in development since 2007, when it was announced Fincher would be helming an adaptation of the graphic novel series. But the film did not start production in earnest until last year. It was shot in Paris, New Orleans, Illinois, and the Dominican Republic.

Fincher is known for some great psychological thrillers like 'Se7en', 'Zodiac', 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo', 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', 'Fight Club', 'Gone Girl', and many more.

He last directed 2020's 'Mank', a Gary Oldman-starrer biographical film on the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, Joseph Cross, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Gossman, and Charles Dance also starred in the acclaimed film.