Dave Chappelle speaks in support of Gaza amid Israel's constant bombing

Dave Chappelle is saying it like it is. The comedian opened up on his stand on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In one of his recent Boston comedy tour stops, Dave allegedly criticised Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The comedian first condemned the October 7 attack on music festival goers in Israel by Hamas militants and then went on to condemn Israel’s retaliation on civilians in Gaza resulting in the death of 1000s of innocent citizens. During his comedy show, he reportedly criticised Israel’s bombing of Gaza and accused the United States of aiding the slaughter of innocent people.

Those in attendance said Chappelle’s comments on the Israel-Hamas war came after he said that he didn’t think students should lose their job offers for expressing their support for Palestinians. This led to a lot of people in the audience asking for him to “shut up”. The comedian then allegedly went on to slam the Israeli government for cutting off water and other essential items to Gaza, in addition to the loss of lives.

While some in the audience applauded him for being honest and supporting humanity, there were others who wanted him to speak on behalf of Israelis too.

He later reportedly added at the end of his show that “two wrongs don’t make a right” regarding Israeli policies and the Hamas attacks.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.