Danny Masterson's rape retrial: Actor used Scientology to evade consequences?

During the closing arguments at actor Danny Masterson's trial, the prosecutor accused him of drugging women's drinks to facilitate sexual assault while relying on his affiliation with the Church of Scientology to evade accountability for years, reported the Associated Press. Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson emphasised to the jury that Masterson used drugs to deprive his victims of their ability to consent, forcefully making decisions on their behalf. The former That '70s Show star, aged 47, faces rape charges for the second time after a previous mistrial. The closing arguments concluded, and the case will be presented to the new jury on Wednesday.

“The defendant drugs his victims to gain control. He does this to take away his victims’ ability to consent. You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice. The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again," Anson said.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to allegations of raping three women at his residence between 2001 and 2003. In his closing statement, defence attorney Philip Cohen pointed out inconsistencies in the women's testimonies, suggesting that these discrepancies should raise reasonable doubt regarding Masterson's guilt. Cohen specifically highlighted a woman's claim that Masterson had brandished a gun during the assault, which was not mentioned in her initial police report, questioning her credibility. Anson targeted the Church of Scientology throughout her argument, noting that all three women, as former members of the church, were dissuaded from acknowledging and reporting the incidents by church authorities for an extended period. She asserted that the church propagated the idea that rape was not rape and placed blame on the victims while discouraging them from involving law enforcement. However, the church has denied having any policy discouraging members from seeking legal recourse.

During the trial, former church member and actress Leah Remini, known for her criticism of Scientology, sat in the courtroom, showing support for one of the accusers who testified in both trials. The defence emphasised that Scientology had become a prominent topic, insinuating potential flaws in the government's case against Masterson.

The testimonies of all three women were presented to the jury, with one being a former girlfriend who stated that Masterson raped her in 2001, five years into their relationship. The other two women were acquainted with Masterson through social circles associated with the church.

While there is no forensic evidence of drugging, the women testified to feeling unusually groggy and experiencing gaps in consciousness and memory after consuming drinks provided by Masterson. The judge allowed the prosecution in the second trial to explicitly state that Masterson had drugged the women, which was not permitted in the first trial. Defence attorney Cohen argued that there was no evidence of forced or violent acts, and he suggested that the women contaminated their testimonies by communicating with each other after the police investigation began in 2016.

The prosecutor countered that the women had no motive to lie and dismissed the defence's claim of a "grand conspiracy" against Masterson. Cohen highlighted civil lawsuits brought by the women, suggesting a financial incentive for their accusations.

In the previous trial, fewer than half of the jurors voted to convict Masterson on any count. The defence attorney said that even if the jury believes Masterson is likely guilty, they must acquit him, as mere probability does not meet the burden of proof for a criminal conviction.

