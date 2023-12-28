Danny Masterson shifted to new jail, first mugshot since conviction released

Danny Masterson, who is currently serving prison time after being found guilty of rape, was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. His first mugshot since being jailed was released earlier. In the picture, the 47-year-old convicted rapist looks emotionless with his hair and beard, both having grown.

Danny Masterson is reportedly going through the classification and reception process in his new living quarters. This is the same place where another celebrity Tory Lanez is also serving his 10-year sentence.

Danny Masterson, famous for his role in That 70’s Show was charged with two counts of forcible rape for sexually assaulting Jen B. and N. Trout in his Hollywood home. In September this year, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was being held at the LA County Men’s Central Jail previously.

In a statement, District Attorney George Gascón said at the time, “This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson. They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims."

Meanwhile, Danny has denied all the allegations. In a statement in December, the actor said, “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”