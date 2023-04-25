Danny Masterson rape retrial: Prosecutors say actor drugged and raped three women
Actor Danny Masterson is being retried for allegedly drugging and raping three women at his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003.
Actor Danny Masterson drugged and raped three women at his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003 as per a prosecutor who told the same in his opening statement in the retrial of the actor, reported the Associated Press. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller accused Masterson of adding drugs to the drinks given to his longtime girlfriend and two more women who he knew thanks to the Church of Scientology. He is accused of raping all three women. He added that the evidence will show that they were drugged. The retrial follows the earlier one that ended in a mistrial on November 30, 2022.
Both sides acknowledge that there is no forensic evidence to prove the use of drugs because the police investigation did not begin until years after the events. The prosecution plans to call a toxicology analyst to explain how some common date rape drugs work and their side effects. However, the defence argues that there is no toxicology report, urine, blood work, or DNA to support the prosecution's claims.
It all began in March 2017, when three women filed sexual assault allegations against actor Masterson, leading to a Los Angeles Police Department investigation. Netflix fired Masterson from its comedy series The Ranch on December 5, 2017, in response to the accusations.
A fifth woman later made similar rape accusations against Masterson. Four women filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology in August 2019, claiming stalking and harassment, stemming from their rape allegations.
The actor and his defence team have claimed that the women colluded against him and have attacked their credibility.
Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde in the popular comedy series That '70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. He has also worked as a producer, with credits on a number of films and television shows. He has produced several episodes of That '70s Show as well as the television series Men at Work and the film The Brooklyn Heist.
