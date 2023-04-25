Danny Masterson rape retrial: Prosecutors say actor drugged and raped three women

Actor Danny Masterson drugged and raped three women at his Hollywood home between 2001 and 2003 as per a prosecutor who told the same in his opening statement in the retrial of the actor, reported the Associated Press. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller accused Masterson of adding drugs to the drinks given to his longtime girlfriend and two more women who he knew thanks to the Church of Scientology. He is accused of raping all three women. He added that the evidence will show that they were drugged. The retrial follows the earlier one that ended in a mistrial on November 30, 2022.

Both sides acknowledge that there is no forensic evidence to prove the use of drugs because the police investigation did not begin until years after the events. The prosecution plans to call a toxicology analyst to explain how some common date rape drugs work and their side effects. However, the defence argues that there is no toxicology report, urine, blood work, or DNA to support the prosecution's claims.