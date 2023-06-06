Cuba Gooding Jr and rape accuser reach settlement on trial day

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr and the woman who made rape accusations against him have reached a settlement on the day the trial was supposed to start, reported Fox News. Just as jury selection was about to begin, both parties submitted a court document confirming the agreement. In the civil court case, Gooding Jr was accused of committing forcible rape, and the anonymous woman had initially sought $6 million in damages. Previously, the judge had ordered the woman to reveal her legal name before proceeding with the trial. However, the deadline for submitting the amended document, which included the woman's name, passed without any submission.

Gloria Allred, the plaintiff's attorney, declined to comment. On Friday, the judge had ruled that testimony from three other accusers would be allowed during the trial. These women had accused Gooding Jr of sexual assaults in 2009, 2012, and 2019. Gooding Jr's presence at the civil trial was not mandatory, leaving uncertainty about his potential participation in his defense. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Gooding Jr of sexually assaulting her in 2013 at the Mercer Hotel in New York City. The actor has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

The civil trial followed a criminal trial last year, during which Gooding Jr reached a settlement with Manhattan prosecutors. As a result, the actor avoided jail time and a criminal record. Who is Cuba Gooding Jr? He was born on January 2, 1968, in The Bronx, New York City, United States. Gooding Jr. comes from a family with a background in the entertainment industry, as his father, Cuba Gooding Sr., was a popular soul singer. He gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for his role as Rod Tidwell in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Some of his other notable film roles include Boyz n the Hood, A Few Good Men, Men of Honor, and The Butler.



