Critics Choice Awards 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'The Crown' win big; here's the full list of winners

'Nomadland' and web series 'The Crown'won multiple awards at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.



The award ceremony, which honours excellence across film and TV, aired on The CW on Sunday and was hosted by Taye Diggs for the third year in a row.



'Nomadland' won the biggest prize taking home the Best Picture award while filmmaker Chloe Zhao bagged trophies for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.



Netflix`s popular series `The Crown` continued its winning streak as Gillian Anderson won for Best Supporting Actress for Drama for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, Josh O`Connor and Emma Corrin won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.



In addition to Zendaya being honoured with the SeeHer award, Daniel Kaluuya added more momentum to his awards season run as he won for Best Supporting Actor in `Judas and the Black Messiah`.

In pics: Emma Corin to Anya Taylor-Joy: Celebs glam up the Critics Choice Awards night

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won for his role in `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom` and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

'Schitt`s Creek` continued to win with acting awards for Dan Levy and Catherine O`Hara.

Here's the full list of winners.



BEST PICTURE: Nomadland



BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



BEST ACTRESS: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm



BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Ryder Allen, Palmer



BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: The Trial of the Chicago 7



BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank

BEST EDITING: Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Tenet

BEST COMEDY: Palm Springs

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Minari

BEST SONG: Speak Now, One Night in Miami

BEST SCORE: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste Soul

Television Winners



BEST DRAMA SERIES: The Crown, Netflix

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Queen's Gambit, Netflix

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Hamilton, Disney+

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW: Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler, AMC/Youtube

