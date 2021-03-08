Critics Choice Awards 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'The Crown' win big; here's the full list of winners

'The Crown' and 'Nomadland' were the big winners of the night Photograph:( Twitter )
'Nomadland' won the biggest prize taking home the Best Picture award while filmmaker Chloe Zhao bagged trophies for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
'Nomadland' and web series 'The Crown'won multiple awards at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.
The award ceremony, which honours excellence across film and TV, aired on The CW on Sunday and was hosted by Taye Diggs for the third year in a row.
'Nomadland' won the biggest prize taking home the Best Picture award while filmmaker Chloe Zhao bagged trophies for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Netflix`s popular series `The Crown` continued its winning streak as Gillian Anderson won for Best Supporting Actress for Drama for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meanwhile, Josh O`Connor and Emma Corrin won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.
In addition to Zendaya being honoured with the SeeHer award, Daniel Kaluuya added more momentum to his awards season run as he won for Best Supporting Actor in `Judas and the Black Messiah`.
In pics: Emma Corin to Anya Taylor-Joy: Celebs glam up the Critics Choice Awards night
Chadwick Boseman posthumously won for his role in `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom` and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward delivered an emotional acceptance speech.
'Schitt`s Creek` continued to win with acting awards for Dan Levy and Catherine O`Hara.
Here's the full list of winners.
BEST PICTURE: Nomadland
BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
BEST ACTRESS: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Ryder Allen, Palmer
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank
BEST EDITING: Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Tenet
BEST COMEDY: Palm Springs
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Minari
BEST SONG: Speak Now, One Night in Miami
BEST SCORE: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste Soul
Television Winners
BEST DRAMA SERIES: The Crown, Netflix
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso, Apple TV+
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Queen's Gambit, Netflix
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Hamilton, Disney+
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW: Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler, AMC/Youtube