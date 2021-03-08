Emma Corin to Anya Taylor-Joy: Celebs glam up the Critics Choice Awards night

Gal Gadot looked elegant in a ruffled neckline top and tailored trousers by Prabal Gurung. She completed her look with the red lipstick and glistening Tiffany jewels.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emma Corin
Emma Corin was a standout, 'The Crown' actress blessed the internet with her dramatic mini dress featuring a round cut out in the centre of the chest- encrusted in huge pearl pieces. What attracted everyone attention was her matching earrings with the dress clips.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo looked stunning in a Black and white Vera Wang gown with the puff-sleeves and long tulle train. She accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy opted for an ethereal tulle gown in a deep purple colour by Dior for the evening. Anya teamed the dress with matching sheer gloves. The actress finalized the look with dangle earrings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby looked strikingly good in a red high-neck lace dress by Saint Laurent and accessorized her look with the diamond earrings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Alan Kim
Alan Kim rocked the virtual red carpet in full style. The 'Minari' actor all suited up looked dapper in an Armani suit and bow tie. The 8-year-old show-stealer accepted the award for the best young actor and was overwhelmed with emotion. He teared up as he thanked everyone in his acceptance speech.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dan Levy
Dan Levy is back on the virtual red carpet. The actor chose a military-inspired look from Dior Men featuring a button-up jacket with trousers and leather combat boots.