Creed 3 set to break franchise record with $36 million US debut, will surpass Ant-Man 3

The third Creed movie, stylised as Creed III, is tracking for a North American box office bow of $36 million plus, reported Variety. This is the highest for the franchise. The film will also displace Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Creed 3, a sports drama movie, is the third film in the Creed franchise, which itself is a spinoff of the Sylvester Stallone-led Rocky franchise. Michael B Jordan reprises the role of Adonis Creed in the movie, and also makes his directorial debut with the film. Jonathan Majors joins the franchise with this film. Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad also star in the film.

Has Creed 3 received positive reviews?

Earlier, the film received positive reviews. It holds a score of 90 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Stepping out from Rocky Balboa's iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan's punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors."

What are some of Creed 3's reviews?

Chicago Reader's Noëlle D. Lilley wrote, "In his directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan brings a surprisingly heartfelt though formulaic addition to the Rocky franchise."

The Playlist's Charles Bramesco wrote, "But just as a great boxer can’t pull the same trick over and over again, neither can a franchise, an issue previously the cause for the steep drop-off in quality among the nonetheless lucrative Rocky sequels."

Huffington Post's Candice Frederick wrote, "A fascinating film from a new director who seems unafraid of moments of teary defeat that manifest into something far more introspective and self-nourishing — even when that’s between two brawny Black men at odds with each other and themselves."

The Daily Beast's Nick Schager wrote, "It’s easy to see the film’s punches coming before they’re thrown, but that doesn’t lessen their wallop when they land."

CBR's Brandon Zachary wrote, "Creed III elevates a basic (but compelling) story with a very strong cast, while Michael B. Jordan's direction steals the show in a knockout film."

Creed 3 releases on March 3, 2023.

