ugc_banner

Country music singer Jason Aldean leaves concert mid-way owing to heat exhaustion| WATCH

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a video that has now gone viral, country music singer Jason Aldean was seen leaving his concert because of heat exhaustion.

Country music singer Jason Aldean had to leave his performance mid-way through a concert because of heat exhaustion. He was performing in Connecticut when this episode happened to him. A video of him leaving the stage in a not-so-great condition has now gone viral. 

He was in the middle of performing “Crazy Town” on July 15. 

After he left the performance mid-way, a statement from the venue reassured fans that they are working on rescheduling the show and that Aldean suffered from heat stroke during the show. 

Watch the video here:

×

Aldean posted a video thanking fans for support

Aldean posted a video the following day, telling fans he was feeling better after several IVs and that he planned to continue his tour that night in Saratoga Springs, New York. In the video, he was heard saying, “Man, it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday, and then got to the show and just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.”

×

He wasn’t sure at the time why he felt the way he did but he did know that he wouldn’t be able to go on like this. He then thanked fans for their support as he works to reschedule Saturday night’s show.  

Meanwhile, as Earth’s temperature continues to rise, experts quoted in several publications, advise artists to take breaks in between and to pay attention to their bodies. 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.


 

RELATED

Salman Khan warns acting aspirants against fake casting calls, threatens legal action against culprits

Prabhas, Deepika's Project K poster lights up Times Square in NYC

Katrina Kaif lands in Mumbai after celebrating 40th birthday in Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and friends

Topics