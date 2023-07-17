Country music singer Jason Aldean leaves concert mid-way owing to heat exhaustion| WATCH

Country music singer Jason Aldean had to leave his performance mid-way through a concert because of heat exhaustion. He was performing in Connecticut when this episode happened to him. A video of him leaving the stage in a not-so-great condition has now gone viral.

After he left the performance mid-way, a statement from the venue reassured fans that they are working on rescheduling the show and that Aldean suffered from heat stroke during the show.

Watch the video here:

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023 ×

Aldean posted a video thanking fans for support

Aldean posted a video the following day, telling fans he was feeling better after several IVs and that he planned to continue his tour that night in Saratoga Springs, New York. In the video, he was heard saying, “Man, it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday, and then got to the show and just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.”

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023 ×

He wasn’t sure at the time why he felt the way he did but he did know that he wouldn’t be able to go on like this. He then thanked fans for their support as he works to reschedule Saturday night’s show.