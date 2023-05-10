Cosmo the Spacedog explained! Guardians of the Galaxy's adorable new entrant

SPOILERS AHEAD

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been playing in theatres. The film has received positive reviews, and appears to have revitalised the Marvel Cinematic Universe as per many analysts after several bad to okay-ish movies and TV shows. In the James Gunn directorial, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper reprise the role of Guardians. Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone also star. In the film the Guardians lose a couple of members. But the space misfits in return get various new members. Among the new entrant is Cosmo the Spacedog. The character serves as a light departure from the rest of the film, which goes in many dark places.



Cosmo the Spacedog in MCU Cosmo is not an ordinary canine. Voiced by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout and Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, the Labrador was first seen in MCU in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in November last year. A female in MCU, Cosmo's origin story begins during the era of the space race in the 1960s. As part of the Soviet Union's space programme, she was one of many dogs sent into space to test the viability of manned space missions.

After being discovered by the Collector, Cosmo willingly became an exhibit in his museum on Knowhere, a cosmic outpost and Guardians' current headquarters. However, the museum was eventually destroyed when the Power Stone caused chaos, granting Cosmo the freedom to roam. She possesses a range of extraordinary powers as a result of undergoing experimental enhancements. These enhancements granted her not only psionic abilities but also longevity, surpassing the average lifespan of a dog. One of Cosmo's notable powers is her enhanced durability, which allowed her to survive an explosion caused by the powerful Power Stone within the confines of the Collector's Museum. This resilience speaks to her exceptional physical fortitude. In addition to her physical enhancements, Cosmo's intelligence is far beyond that of ordinary canines. She has the ability to communicate and converse with different species, displaying a level of comprehension and linguistic aptitude that sets her apart. This intelligence enables her to perform complex tasks that her fellow four-legged companions cannot fathom.

However, it is in her telekinesis that Cosmo truly shines. With her mind, she can manipulate and move objects at will. The power proved to be crucial at the end of the movie. She connected Knowhere and High Evolutionary's exploding ship to rescue the Guardians and the children and animals they freed by creating a stable bridge. Without her power and mental strength, the Guardians and innocent prisoners would certainly have died. Cosmo the Spacedog in Marvel Comics In comics, the story of Cosmo is not very different. He is a male dog, though and the character's origin in the lore is more detailed. During the space mission in which he was sent to the space, he was lost. He drifted for many years, suspended in his spacecraft, until he eventually encountered the enigmatic energy field known as the Fault. The Fault transported him to Knowhere.

His prolonged exposure to the Fault enhanced his natural abilities and granted him telepathic powers. He also developed heightened intelligence and the ability to speak and understand multiple languages. He became the security chief of Knowhere, using his telepathy to maintain order and protect its inhabitants. His path crossed with the Guardians of the Galaxy when they arrived at Knowhere. Impressed by his skills and compassionate nature, the Guardians recruited Cosmo as a valued member of their team. He provided invaluable assistance, utilising his telepathy and tactical knowledge to aid the group in their missions and battles against cosmic threats.

