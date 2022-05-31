Comedian Bo Burnham releases deleted footage from his 2021 Netflix special 'Inside'

On Monday evening, American comedian Bo Burnham released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special, ‘Bo Burnham: Inside.'

Variety reported that the video, titled 'THE INSIDE OUTTAKES,' is nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shorter than the 83-minute runtime of the original 'Inside.'

The comedian had started editing the extra footage into a cohesive video back in April, which consists of a cascade of pandemic isolation feelings.

He had first announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter.

He wrote, "a year ago today, I released a special called inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I short for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it."

‘Inside has been written, directed, shot, sound edited, and cut together by Burnham inside his house over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic before releasing it on Netflix in May 2021.

As per Variety, Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled ‘Inside (The Songs)’, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200.

