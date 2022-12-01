'Cocaine Bear' trailer: A cocaine-addled bear begins to murder people in this film based on true story. Watch

A trailer for 'Cocaine Bear' is here. The film, co-produced and directed by Elizabeth Banks, is a survival horror comedy, and as the name suggests has a cocaine-maddened bear as its villain, who goes on a murderous rampage. Fascinatingly, the film is based on a true story. A bruin (exact species of American black bear), did consume cocaine in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1985 but did not murder anybody. He just died from an overdose and was taxidermied.

In 'Cocaine Bear', though, the animal does lose his cool and begins attacking people. And since bears are formidable already, a mad bear losing its fear of humans is a very dangerous concept, indeed. You can watch the trailer above to see what the bear does.

We see two medics discovering a bloody scene before discovering the animal, who attacks them. Later, two kids discover the almost-empty cocaine packet in a forest, thinking it's a deer that consumed it.

The film is also a comedy, and is not an out-and-out horror film like Idris Elba's 'Beast' in which an African lion gets addicted to the taste of humans after his pride is slaughtered by poachers.

Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Scott Seiss star.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood."