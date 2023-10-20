Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift's strategy to skip studios for ‘Eras Tour’ release

Christopher Nolan is a fan of Taylor Swift’s strategy as she became one of the most successful artists ever with her concert film, The Eras Tour, becoming a box office success worldwide. On how she managed to bypass other films and retain her ground at the box office, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan gave her a shoutout. During a recent event in New York in which Nolan was interviewed by author Kai Bird, he spoke about the success Taylor Swift has carved for herself. It was Kai Bird’s book Prometheus that Nolan adapted into Oppenheimer and made the highest-grossing biopic in film history with $942 million at the worldwide box office.

While Oppenheimer is super successful, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour also opened in theaters and grossed $92.8 million in North America and $123.5 million globally, easily the biggest debut ever for a concert film. Praising Taylor Swift’s strategy, Christopher Nolan said, “Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it’s being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money. And this is the thing, [theatrical exhibition is] a format and a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that’s incredibly valuable. And if [the studios] don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it.”

How did Taylor Swift do it?

The Eras Tour is self-produced by Taylor Swift as she worked out a deal with AMC Theatres in which she gets to take home about 57% of ticket sales, with theaters keeping the remaining revenues and AMC taking a small distribution fee. The film isn’t exclusive to AMC venues.

Nolan also said, “Any time a film succeeds that wasn’t expected to succeed, it’s an encouraging thing for Hollywood and it’s encouraging for filmmakers. There’s a tension in Hollywood between the familiar and what is predicted to make money, that’s the meat and potatoes of how the studios stay in business, and the desire among audiences for something new, something fresh.”

“Any time a film that isn’t expected to succeed, and we vastly exceeded our highest expectations for the project, it’s encouraging for the studios and the filmmakers,” Nolan added. “That tension, that reality… between commerce and art, that formula never changes in Hollywood.”

