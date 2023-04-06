Christopher Lloyd celebrates The Mandalorian cameo with Back to the Future reference. See photo

Christopher Lloyd, veteran actor and the beloved star of the science fiction classic Back to the Future, has made a surprise appearance on the most recent episode of the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. Starring Pedro Pascal, the series has been a hit among fans, but its latest episode has stirred up some controversy, despite multiple cameos. While some viewers loved the diversion from the main storyline, others felt that it was a meandering and peculiar tangent. Anyway, Lloyd, 84, took to Instagram to celebrate his role as Commissioner Helgait. Sharing the teaser for the episode from the show's official Instagram account, he wrote, "Great Scott! Found myself in a whole new universe. Watch now."

The episode, titled Chapter 22: Guns for Hire, was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. Din Djarin (Pascal) and Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) were on the run from Jack Black and Lizzo's characters, Captain Bombardier and his wife, the Duchess of Plazir, respectively. Yes, the two stars also appeared in cameos.

Despite the mixed reactions to the episode, Lloyd seemed thrilled to be a part of the Star Wars universe. The actor, who has been entertaining audiences for decades, is no stranger to science fiction and fantasy, having starred in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career.

With his iconic role as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, Lloyd has become a beloved figure in pop culture, and his surprise appearance on The Mandalorian only adds to his impressive resume.

Commissioner Helgait may have had a brief stint in the galaxy far, far away, but for fans of the actor, it was a delight to see him on the screen once again. As for what the future holds for Lloyd and his career, only time will tell. But if his recent cameo is any indication, the actor shows no signs of slowing down.

