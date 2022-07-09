Christian Bale reveals why ''people laughed'' at him before the Batman trilogy

Christian Bale shall always be associated with the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan`s `Dark Knight` trilogy, but it is now revealed that not everyone had earlier believed in the duo`s portrayal of the character.

Starting with `Batman Begins` and most notably in `The Dark Knight,` Bale and Nolan grounded the character in a level of realism the comic book movie genre had never seen. Bale`s serious approach was the opposite of the campier take on Batman as seen in Joel Schumacher`s `Batman Forever` and `Batman & Robin,` as per Variety.

"I would [tell people] we`re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, `Well, that`s just not going to work at all. So it`s wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong. I`m not certain if it kick-started [the MCU], but it certainly helped along the way," Bale told The Washington Post.

Bale is next returning to the genre as the villainous `Gorr the God Butcher` in `Thor: Love and Thunder.` "I don`t have any goodbye and thank you unless other people say to me `goodbye and thank you, please never revisit this again` then I`ll take their word for it. But otherwise, a good story is a good story. A good film is a good film. And a good director is a good director. And I`m open to any of those ideas," Bale added.

Bale recently made headlines by telling ScreenRant that he`s not entirely opposed to revisiting Batman or Bruce Wayne in another `Dark Knight` film. However, the Oscar winner has one condition; Nolan must be the director of the movie.

Bale said, "I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, `Hey, look, let`s make three films, if we`re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let`s walk away. Let`s not linger too long.` In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, `You know what, I`ve got another story to tell.` And if he wished to tell that story with me, I`d be in."

`Thor: Love and Thunder` is on the big screen from Friday, July 7.

