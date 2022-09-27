Christian Bale 'isolated' himself from Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set due to this hilarious reason

Hollywood star Christian Bale is all set to entertain his fans as Burt Berendsen in the upcoming film 'Amsterdam'. Ahead of the film's release, he has shared some BTS moments with his fans. In an interview, he revealed that he had to hide from Chris Rock, who plays Milton King in the David O. Russell directorial, because he is too funny.

Speaking to 'Indiewire', the actor shared that the director had Rock tell him some stories on set, but since "Rock is so bloody funny", it prevented him from getting into character. Being a method actor, Bale usually never has a problem morphing into different roles, however, Rock changed this for him with his hilarious jokes.

"I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I'm a big fan of his standup," Bale told the media outlet. "Then he arrives, and he's doing some things... David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn't know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it."

Bale added, "But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn't act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, 'Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can't do it anymore. Because David didn't ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I'm forgetting how to be Burt'."

The actor also shared that he does not blame Rock for anything and that it was just a part of Bale's process to get into the right zone.

"I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself," he said. "Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don't believe what I'm doing in the scene."

'Amsterdam' will hit the theatres on October 7. The film had its world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on September 18.